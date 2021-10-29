Life / Arts & Entertainment Fugard’s brothers, each forged by skin tone Honouring history seems less important now than choosing material that will help to build an audience for the future B L Premium

With an endless selection of plays crying out to be staged, it’s interesting that the Market Theatre’s artistic director James Ngcobo has chosen to revive Blood Knot.

It’s billed as part of the theatre’s 45th anniversary celebrations, but honouring history seems less important right now than choosing material that will help to build an audience for the future...