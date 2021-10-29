Life / Arts & Entertainment

CHRIS THURMAN: No artistic spark among political parties, when fire is needed

There are few options when it comes to voting on November 1 for art enthusiasts

BL Premium
29 October 2021 - 05:09 Chris Thurman

“We don’t stop ... because we are led by fools ... we continue ... that’s what we do!”

Those are the words of singer and arts activist Sibongile Mngoma, filming a short clip of herself and a group of young SA choristers when they were back in the rehearsal room this week. Some context: Mngoma had spent the previous three nights sleeping on a Pretoria pavement outside the department of sports, arts & culture building. Private security guards and police officers were present, but the minister, Nathi Mthethwa, or colleagues of his not, a suitable summary of the state’s attitude towards artists in SA. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now