CHRIS THURMAN: No artistic spark among political parties, when fire is needed There are few options when it comes to voting on November 1 for art enthusiasts

“We don’t stop ... because we are led by fools ... we continue ... that’s what we do!”

Those are the words of singer and arts activist Sibongile Mngoma, filming a short clip of herself and a group of young SA choristers when they were back in the rehearsal room this week. Some context: Mngoma had spent the previous three nights sleeping on a Pretoria pavement outside the department of sports, arts & culture building. Private security guards and police officers were present, but the minister, Nathi Mthethwa, or colleagues of his not, a suitable summary of the state’s attitude towards artists in SA. ..