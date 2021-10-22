Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Documentaries, a miniseries and World War 2 and Korean drama — what to stream B L Premium

The Velvet Underground — Apple TV+

Feature director Todd Haynes finds the perfect material for his first foray into documentary in the story of arguably one of music’s most influential and often misunderstood bands — The Velvet Underground. It takes half of the film’s two hours to get to the point of the release of the band’s first seminal, Andy Warhol-produced, banana-brandished classic with singer Nico...