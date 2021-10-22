A Dune adaptation cinema goers can be awed by

Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction epic Dune has had an uneasy time when it comes to on-screen adaptation.

The book set the standard for the subgenre of ecological science-fiction; envisioned such a carefully thought out and created literary universe as to make it to the genre what Lord of the Rings is to fantasy; and became the best-selling science fiction. One would think that it would have been an early candidate for big-screen adaptation...