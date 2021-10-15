Life / Arts & Entertainment Riding the storm of ever more violent representation wars Standing ovation for ‘cancelled’ Dave Chappelle shows the outcomes will be complex and interesting B L Premium

It’s been a stormy week on the cultural war front for comedian Dave Chappelle, Netflix, Superman and director Ridley Scott.

Chappelle, who has been vocally criticised by members of the trans community in recent years for what they see as tasteless jokes at their expense in his recent series of Netflix specials, tried to use his platform in his final Netflix special The Closer to deal with the criticism and put the idea that he’s anti-trans to bed once and for all...