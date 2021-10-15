Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Family drama, Palestine-focused content, a terrifying cult and bad sportsmanship — what to stream B L Premium

Succession Season 3 — Showmax

The Roys are back for even more vicious, foul backstabbing and boardroom manoeuvring. This season the once prodigal son Kendall goes full black sheep while the rest of the clan bend over backwards to keep paterfamilias Logan happy as he prepares for the corporate battle of his life. Available from October 18...