Why Netflix's Squid Game is such a runaway success Horror drama is striking a nerve with audiences, evident in the thousands of callers who are trying to enter the game in real life

In the two weeks since it landed on Netflix, the South Korean horror drama Squid Game has proved to be a runaway success. It became the No 1 watched show on Netflix in 90 countries in the first 10 days of its release and prompted Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos to speculate that it could soon become the biggest series in the streaming giant’s history.

Created by South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show is a gruesomely violent fable about the inequalities of neoliberal societies in which the gap between the haves and the have-nots is so wide that the promises of wealth and prosperity which are sold to ordinary citizens are unattainable due to the realities of the cost of living...