CHRIS THURMAN: Temporary spaces offer glimpses of a hopeful future There is not much more than trickle-down economics in the arts, but it is a relief to see the wealthy spending again

I used to pitch this column as the diary of a lad-about-town with an arts twist. Unfortunately, my cover as a socialite was blown the moment I pulled up at an event in my dusty Hyundai Getz wearing an outfit that was a decade behind the fashion curve. The death knell to this fantasy was sounded in 2020, when my early forties coincided with Covid-19 closures: no longer a lad, I was also no longer getting about town.

The arts scene has opened up in recent months — or, rather, it is still in the process of opening up — and the mileage on my Getz has been rising sharply. Criss-crossing Johannesburg is not exactly a glamorous undertaking, even if it is quietly thrilling to be rushing to various arts rendezvous. Exhibition openings! Film shoots! Art fairs! Walkabouts and talks! The challenge is to reconcile the exciting destination with the less-than-inspiring journey. ..