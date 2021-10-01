Life / Arts & Entertainment Daniel Craig’s last outing in ‘No Time to Die’ The 25th installation of the Bond franchise offers much the same globe-trotting and luxury goods advertisements B L Premium

Since his first appearance in Casino Royale in 2006, Daniel Craig has anchored a Bond era in which his toned buff exterior has masked a conflicted, psychologically troubled interior. This was best explored in Craig’s third outing for the franchise, the 2012 Sam Mendes directed Skyfall, which became the biggest grossing film in Bond history, and which would have marked a fitting swansong to Craig’s tenure.

Instead, the ever hungry franchise rolled Craig out for another performance in 2015’s Spectre, a dull, uneven, shoddy mess of vacuous globe-trotting action and luxury brand product placement that was so disappointing that Craig publicly swore that he was done with Bond and would never put on the tux again...