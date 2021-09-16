Aspire Art Auctions: Bullish art market recovery

Few disasters have tested the resilience of global economies as the Covid-19 pandemic and its related restrictions have over the past 18 months. Experience-based, brick-and-mortar businesses such as art galleries and museums were rendered near unworkable. This pause in the primary market shored up the role of the secondary art market as a crucial contributor to the sustainability of the global art industry at large.

This forced art lovers and potential art buyers who require physical experience of art objects before deciding to acquire them, to take the back seat, as auction houses and consultancies like Aspire Art Auctions intensified its business and hybrid sales models to service the growing online demand. As an auction house central to the growing global market in African art, Aspire has seen a constant rise in demand for their insight and knowledge-base, and the associated suite of services including art consulting and collections management services.

Buoyed by growing participation in online auctions and private sales, Aspire provides collectors with the benefits gleaned from expert art advisory services and elite market insight provided through their pool of world-class specialist knowledge.

The result was higher performance averages during the month hardest hit by the pandemic. Aspire saw record sales of young contemporary female artists such as Mary Sibande, whose work A Terrible Beauty is Born sold for a record R341,400 at its March 2020 Cape Town auction, as the pandemic and initial lockdown first set in.