CHRIS THURMAN: Pandemic does created opportunities of you’ve got grit on your side
Despite the downward spiral of the arts sector, new marketing venture is upbeat about its prospects
16 September 2021 - 14:33
Last Sunday night, when Cyril Ramaphosa announced a shift to lockdown alert level 2, SA’s arts community was abuzz because the president briefly acknowledged both the contribution of the creative sector to the national economy and the fact that the performing arts have been particularly hard hit by Covid-19.
Gratification with this recognition was neutralised, however, by expressions of frustration that it had taken so long — and anger that, as long as Nathi Mthethwa continues as minister of sports, arts & culture, the president is evidently not fully committed to the recovery of the industry...
