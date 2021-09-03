Spike Lee changes his 9/11 story

They say a week is a long time in politics. It can also, as director Spike Lee has just discovered, be a long time in the world of filmmaking.

After his recent stint as the chair of the jury at this year’s Cannes festival, Lee has now produced an epic eight-hour documentary that examines New York as the epicentre of two of the most significant moments in recent history — the September 11 terrorist attacks of 2001 and the Covid-19 pandemic...