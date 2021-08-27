Life / Arts & Entertainment The Disneyfication of Johnny Rotten Sex Pistols frontman loses court case over his refusal to use the band’s music for an upcoming movie B L Premium

It’s been 43 years since John Lydon leered menacingly at a crowd of flabbergasted Americans at the Winterland in San Francisco and jeeringly asked them: “Ever feel you’ve been cheated?” before walking off the stage and leaving his seminal persona Johnny Rotten as the spiky orange-haired, green-toothed, venom-spitting frontman of the Sex Pistols, behind.

Lydon has just lost a court case against his fellow Pistols — drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones — over his refusal to allow them to let the band’s music be used for Pistol, an upcoming Danny Boyle-directed, Disney-backed drama about their career — for which Lydon says he was not consulted and which he described in an interview with the UK Sunday Times as “the most disrespectful shit”. Perhaps it’s now the 65-year-old Lydon who feels cheated...