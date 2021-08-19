Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: Since 1850, AVA has risen to the occasion in one form or another The Association for Visual Arts’ exhibition Circle: AVA 50 Collectors is one of comparisons and pairings BL PREMIUM

Readers of this column have been introduced to some of the associations, alliances and collectives established over the past year to try to mitigate the ravaging effects of Covid-19 and state ineptitude on the SA arts sector. The crisis has also exposed various existing representative and advocacy bodies for artists as largely ineffectual.

In this context, it is indeed worth celebrating an artist-driven organisation that can boast both success and longevity. Such an entity is the Association for Visual Arts (AVA), which has now occupied its premises on Church Street in Cape Town for five decades. ..