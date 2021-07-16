Life / Arts & Entertainment What’s in store for this year’s Emmy Awards? HBO pips Netflix to the post for most overall nominations with a combined 130 BL PREMIUM

The announcement of the nominees for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday ostensibly provided the annual opportunity to measure the pulse of television viewers in an extraordinary year, which saw more people stuck in front of their small screens than any time since the devil’s box first began to become a standard household item in the 1950s.

When you look at the nominations, however, you soon realise that the awards are not really a reflection of the changing tastes of audiences or critics. Rather, they’re a reflection of the predictable preferences of the Emmy voters, who tend to place predominantly safe and well-liked bets on shows that do well at the Emmys, while occasionally allowing for a few newcomers to occupy a slot or two in the nominations categories, before they lose to the usual suspects come the announcement of the awards in September...