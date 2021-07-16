Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Zombie film, what it means to be alone, a family film with heart, a dictatorial playbook and a taste of a Cannes Film Festival documentary BL PREMIUM

The Water Man — Netflix

Actor David Oyelowo directs and stars in this capable and visually imaginative family fairytale about a young man’s adventure in a mystical world in search of a cure for his mother’s ailing health. The characters are well drawn, the fantasy is charmingly realised and it’s ultimately an enjoyable and touching adventure that emphasises the power of family to overcome even the most terrible of circumstances...