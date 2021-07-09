Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: When washing lines go on and on ... like the Jacob Zuma prison saga Sometimes the greatest relief is that things can be brought to a conclusion in a work of art BL PREMIUM

As I write these words — it is late on a Wednesday afternoon — I do not know if Jacob Zuma will be arrested before the day is done. You, who read these words in what is my future (stick with me here), are better informed. You can tell me if the rule of law means anything in SA. This week at least. Next week is anybody’s guess.

Zuma’s attempts to avoid prosecution, and then his attempts to avoid imprisonment, have been absurd. But they also have an air of inevitability about them: an ineluctable sequence of moves, countermoves, distractions, digressions, threats. It’s a dance, it’s theatre, but at any given moment it risks becoming deadly — in fact, even if violent clashes between Zuma’s hired supporters and police are avoided, the actions of Zuma Inc are already deadly. Make no mistake: constitutional crises have mortal consequences. ..