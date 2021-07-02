Life / Arts & Entertainment Trust no-one, the truth is still out there Popular culture has been the biggest source for our fascination with UFOs, extraterrestrials and life elsewhere in the universe BL PREMIUM

You may have noticed that among the reporting of major news outlets on Covid-19, the US election, Donald Trump, the storming of the Capitol and mad conspiracy theories such as QAnon over the past year, there have been a suspicious number of articles in reputable newspapers about unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

That’s because the Pentagon released a long-awaited report that for many seemed to indicate that the US government had — as agent Mulder in the X-Files had been warning all along — always taken the phenomenon of UFOs very seriously. It would finally prove what those written off as mad people over the decades had been trying to tell us. More things are flying around in the sky, Agent Scully, than are dreamt of in most of our philosophies, and the US government has indeed been trying to hide them from us because they prove the existence of aliens...