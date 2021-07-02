CHRIS THURMAN: Blame artists’ misery on UTAM — SA’s unholy trinity of acronymic mayhem
The woeful trifecta of acronyms that has compounded, rather than relieved, the suffering of South African artists under Covid
02 July 2021 - 05:03
The Constitutional Court judgment against Jacob Zuma on Wednesday, and the sentencing of the former grafter-in-chief to 15 months in prison for contempt, sent a nation desperate for good news into a temporary state of glee. We knew it would be short-lived; soon the reminders that we are living in a locked-down, beaten-down country would pervade again.
For a brief moment, it felt good to bask in a win for the rule of law — one for the good guys. A tick in the “pros” column of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency. A sign of hope...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now