Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: An artistic unfolding of the complexity that is SA’s terrible past Goodman exhibition Lasting Influences weaves together some of the biggest names in art BL PREMIUM

“I mean, as a parent, when do you tell your children how terrible this country is? How long can you keep them shielded from it?”

This overheard coffee shop conversation promised to be a doozy. I had already paid my bill and I had promises to keep; reluctantly, I left the well-meaning parents to their soul searching. But the questions (and the assumptions underlying them) stayed with me as I drove through the streets of Johannesburg, watching the city thaw as the sun climbed higher, admiring how the winter light caught the litter bestrewing the pavements. ..