Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at 66
Egoli star was a qualified nursery-school teacher before turning to acting
Veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66, her agency confirmed to SowetanLIVE’s sister publication TshisaLIVE on Monday morning.
A representative from Elysian Management confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE and said further details would be released after meeting with Surtie-Richards’s family.
The representative added that they were in a state of shock and were still processing the news.
While Surtie-Richards was known for her decades of work in the performing arts, she qualified as a nursery-school teacher before making her acting debut.
Surtie-Richards is best known for her role in the long-running M-Net soap opera Egoli: Place of Gold as Ester “Nenna” Willemse. She also starred in hit films such as Fiela Se Kind, Mama Jack, Treurgrond, and Vaselinetjie.
More recently, Surtie-Richards starred in the kykNet series Arendsvlei.
This is a developing story.
