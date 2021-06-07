Life / Arts & Entertainment

Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at 66

Egoli star was a qualified nursery-school teacher before turning to acting

07 June 2021
Shaleen Surtie-Richards. Picture: INSTAGRAM/SHALEEN SURTIE-RICHARDS
Shaleen Surtie-Richards. Picture: INSTAGRAM/SHALEEN SURTIE-RICHARDS

Veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66, her agency confirmed to SowetanLIVE’s sister publication TshisaLIVE on Monday morning. 

A representative from Elysian Management confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE and said further details would be released after meeting with Surtie-Richards’s family. 

The representative added that they were in a state of shock and were still processing the news. 

While Surtie-Richards was known for her decades of work in the performing arts, she qualified as a nursery-school teacher before making her acting debut. 

Surtie-Richards is best known for her role in the long-running M-Net soap opera Egoli: Place of Gold as Ester “Nenna” Willemse. She also starred in hit films such as Fiela Se Kind, Mama Jack, Treurgrond, and Vaselinetjie.

More recently, Surtie-Richards starred in the kykNet series Arendsvlei. 

This is a developing story. 

