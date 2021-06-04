Five things to watch this weekend
Crime drama, dystopian futures, a touch of comedy and the war on drugs
04 June 2021 - 05:10
Sweet Tooth — Netflix
It’s the end of the world as we know it but humans don’t really feel fine in this adult postapocalyptic fable based on the comic book series by Jeff Lemire. After a terrible disease wipes out most of humanity, a new breed of human-hybrid children with animal characteristics are either mankind’s new worst enemy or only hope. When a “deer boy” meets and strikes up an unlikely friendship with a disaffected loner human, the odd pair must make an epic journey to discover a hidden history and a new way of navigating the future of a mad, mad world...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now