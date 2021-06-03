Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: ‘Friends’ reunion was as much about us as it was about the cast We can go back, but should we and do we even want to? BL PREMIUM

I was a teenager in the mid-1990s, which means that I was bound by an unwritten contract to watch Friends: The Reunion when it aired earlier this week. I was not disappointed — but only because my expectations had been low.

What purpose could such a contrivance possibly serve? Surely the cast of six are all wealthy enough and didn’t need an extra couple of million dollars (they earn $20m annually in syndication payments). Was this primarily a platform for James Corden and other celeb fans to gush about the show? A chance for unkind observers to compare the toll that age has taken on the Friends’ faces? ..