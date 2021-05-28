Five things to watch this weekend
Musical and foodie documentaries, the ‘Friends’ reunion, comedy series and action adventure — what to stream this weekend
28 May 2021 - 05:10
Friends: The Reunion — Showmax
The original cast of the still much beloved ’90s smash hit sitcom reunite to take fans down a nostalgic, behind-the-scenes trip down memory lane in this one hour special. Available from Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now