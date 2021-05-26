Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: Getting to the heart of what it means to be Orwellian Paradoxical author is cited by those on the left and the right of various ideological spectrums BL PREMIUM

Twenty years ago I was a postgraduate student in London, experiencing the angst of the temporary émigré. The big questions of young adulthood swirled through my head — Who am I? Why am I here? What does my future hold? — complicated by an awareness that I was a self-satirising caricature: a homesick white South African discovering that merry old England is not what his cultural conditioning led him to expect.

Occasionally I would visit the library in Senate House, a building redolent of excessive Art Deco architectural ambition and the inspiration for the notorious ministry of truth in George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984. ..