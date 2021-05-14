Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend A spin on ‘Groundhog Day’, a period tale of revenge, thrillers and a melodramatic fashion designer — what to stream this weekend BL PREMIUM

Halston — Netflix

Ewan McGregor stars in Ryan Murphy’s distinctively colourful and melodramatic evocation of the life and times of the legendary fashion designer and the hedonistic world he ruled over in 1970s and ’80s New York. It’s a world of luxury, sex, fame and ruthless boardroom battles fuelled by Wall Street Gordon Gecko style greed that defined the era and its pursuit of status...