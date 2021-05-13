Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: Zille too fast asleep to understand wokeness BL PREMIUM

I was mouthing off about Helen Zille the other day — something that happens, I will admit, about once a month in our house — when my wife, who overheard the conversation (little knowing that she was the person I had been talking to) asked, ever so casually, “Is this about her new book?”

It was indeed about Zille’s new book: the awkwardly titled #StayWoke: Go Broke: Why South Africa won’t survive America’s Culture Wars. ..