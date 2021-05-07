Five things to watch this weekend
Epic martial arts in Cape Town, the Sons of Sam killings and hit-and-miss adaptations — what to stream this weekend
07 May 2021 - 05:05
Warrior Season 2 — Showmax
The epic martial arts show originally conceived by Bruce Lee and produced by his daughter Shannon hits its stride in the second season. Beneath its popcorn, high octane façade, it contains thoughtful explorations of the relationships between outsider immigrant populations in 19th century San Francisco. Shot in Cape Town and satisfyingly packed full of breathtaking martial arts set-pieces and fight sequences, it’s a cut above most of the action series out there...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now