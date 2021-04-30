Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Local neo-noir, a David Attenborough documentary, erotic drama and woke millennials — what to stream BL PREMIUM

Life in Colour — Netflix

A welcome escape from the restrictions of Covid-19 is presented by that most engaging and enraptured guide to the natural world, Sir David Attenborough, in this three-part series about the many inventive and beautiful ways that the natural world uses colour for survival, attraction and invisibility...