Five things to watch this weekend
Intimate drama, an invisible superhero, time travel and true love — what to stream this weekend
23 April 2021 - 05:00
Zero — Netflix
A short, sharp but effective addition to the teen superhero genre that’s focused on the all too ignored Italian-African immigrant experience and culture. When a young dreamer in Milan discovers that he has the ability to make himself invisible, he’s forced to put aside his dreams of becoming an artist and use his powers to protect his fragile but vibrant community...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now