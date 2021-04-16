Life / Arts & Entertainment Made in Africa — colourful couture from the continent’s creatives From bold batiks to technicolour tie-dye and hand-loomed textiles, age-old crafts are being reimagined BL PREMIUM

A couple of weeks before his digital presentation at Paris Fashion Week in March, Thebe Magugu’s studio in downtown Johannesburg was robbed. The 27-year-old LVMH Prize-winner had just about completed his collection. “It was quite traumatic,” he says. “We had to redo some things from scratch.”

The stress of recreating a third of his collection was compounded by the fact that all of Magugu’s fabrics are handcrafted across SA; some of his textiles can take weeks to produce. But working locally also presented an advantage. “One of the fabrics we lost was made by an eco printmaker in Ladysmith. I told her what happened and she was able to make just enough for a blouse,” says the designer, who established his namesake brand in 2016. “If I produced internationally, I wouldn’t have been able to redo any of it in time.”..