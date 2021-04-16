Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Magical powers, dark secrets, docufiction and a spin on Groundhog Day — what to stream BL PREMIUM

The Nevers — Showmax

Created by Joss Whedon, this series mixes fantasy, mystery and Victoriana to tell a story of a group of women who discover they’re possessed with supernatural powers. These attract unwelcome attention from evil villains and put them on the path to a mighty confrontation that may or may not see them saving the world. The first two episodes arrive on April 19 with new episodes every week. ..