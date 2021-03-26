Life / Arts & Entertainment

Five things to watch this weekend

Africa’s first Netflix special, the mayhem of life on a Formula 1 track and documentaries galore

BL PREMIUM
26 March 2021 - 05:10 Tymon Smith

Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 3 — Netflix

The thrilling and atmospherically filmed record of life on the track continues to deliver plenty to engage fanatical and casually interested viewers alike. This time we’re in the cars and behind the scenes as we watch the drama of the less-than-adequate race for 2020’s title under Covid-19 restrictions...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now