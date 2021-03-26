ALEXIA WALKER: A new era for NFT art
Worldart is the first SA gallery to put artwork up for auction as non-fungible tokens
26 March 2021 - 05:00
Worldart has become the first SA gallery to go to market with a non-fungible token (NFT) artwork. The piece, which depicts a masked, superhero-styled woman titled Timekeeper 151, was created by Cape Town artist Norman O’Flynn.
It forms part of the Timekeeper series: portraits painted since 2015 in a vivid pop style in which images and slogans have less to do with the subject in the portrait than with the world they live in...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now