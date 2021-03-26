Life / Arts & Entertainment A new genre of FBI films? Not quite The FBI has always been keenly aware of the power of Hollywood to influence how ordinary people view it BL PREMIUM

In 2017 Buzzfeed News published an article which drew on hundreds of pages of FBI documents showing that the US’s foremost organisation for the domestic protection of its citizens was keenly aware of the power of pop culture to shape perceptions of it.

A 2013 FBI PowerPoint slide from a presentation to members of the bureau on how to use the media to their benefit warned its agents: “If we don’t tell our story, then fools will gladly tell it for us.” The slide went on to observe that “Most people form their opinion of the FBI from pop culture, not a two-minute news story.”..