A new genre of FBI films? Not quite
The FBI has always been keenly aware of the power of Hollywood to influence how ordinary people view it
26 March 2021 - 05:00
In 2017 Buzzfeed News published an article which drew on hundreds of pages of FBI documents showing that the US’s foremost organisation for the domestic protection of its citizens was keenly aware of the power of pop culture to shape perceptions of it.
A 2013 FBI PowerPoint slide from a presentation to members of the bureau on how to use the media to their benefit warned its agents: “If we don’t tell our story, then fools will gladly tell it for us.” The slide went on to observe that “Most people form their opinion of the FBI from pop culture, not a two-minute news story.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now