CHRIS THURMAN: Chance in the making of an art collector A few notable art collections are going on auction in next month's Strauss & Co auction

When I call Matthew Partridge, he is standing at the side of the road waiting for a Stuttaford Van Lines truck.

Partridge is a contemporary art specialist with auctioneers Strauss & Co, a role that allows him to apply his expertise to an astonishing array of art works; but it also has a less glamorous side, which involves packing and unpacking boxes, managing deliveries and collections, and explaining the finer points of catalogue auctions and online sales to ignoramus arts writers. ..