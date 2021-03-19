Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Unearthing real-life crimes, a history of pirates and imagined futures — what to binge on this weekend BL PREMIUM

The One — Netflix

Another piece of speculative drama which imagines a world in which science has found a sure-fire solution to matters of the heart. When a DNA researcher discovers a way to find the perfect partner, she starts a matchmaking service. Everything seems to be going to plan until a body discovered in the Thames seems to lead back to her — and matters of the heart turn out to be more complicated than she thought they were. It’s all a little uneven and never manages to find a satisfying tone, which is a shame because the film’s premise promises much more than it ultimately delivers...