Five things to watch this weekend: Sexual abuse and harassment allegations, adrenaline-fuelled action, a stereotypical schmaltz fest and a bit of moxie — what to stream this weekend

Allen v Farrow — Showmax

Directors Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick throw objectivity to the wind and take a firm stand in this four-part docuseries about the 1992 allegations of sexual abuse made against Woody Allen by his seven-year-old daughter Dylan. This is very much the Farrow case against Allen, told through home videos made by Dylan’s mother Mia and featuring extensive interviews with her, Dylan, Allen’s only biological son Ronan and a host of commentators and players in the scandal and court battles that rocked New York tabloids and intellectuals almost two decades ago...