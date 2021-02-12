Life / Arts & Entertainment Art in the age of Instagram For emerging local artists, social media is proving to be a savvy marketing tool BL PREMIUM

A major shift is under way in SA art circles. It’s a boringly obvious observation that Covid-19 and global lockdowns have moved much of human society online, but this has affected the art market in interesting ways.

Traditionally the industry has depended on human interaction and events such as gallery openings, art fairs and auctions. But moving the whole shebang online has provided the means for emerging artists without established galleries to reach their audiences directly through social media channels. It has also opened up new ways of viewing and buying art and opened up new markets — art from Africa in particular. It means a permanent change in the local art business, and a range of new opportunities for art world players who are ahead of the curve...