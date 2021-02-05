Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend A revealing documentary, true-life inspired family drama, themes of self-renewal and action — what to stream this weekend BL PREMIUM

Penguin Bloom — Netflix

Schmaltzy but inspiring, uplifting family fare is offered by this true-story inspired tale of an outdoors woman who, after she is paralysed in a horrible accident, is given a new lease on life when her children bring her an injured magpie named Penguin to nurse. Naomi Watts and The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln give dedicated performances that lift the film and there are moments of undeniable charm and empathy...