Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Glamourous lifestyles, fictional imaginings of history, hilarious misadventures and family drama — what to stream this weekend

Bling Empire — Netflix

You don’t want to get involved in the real lives of the crazy, rich Asian-American LA characters in this reality series but it’s hard not to be both sickened by their excesses and engrossed by the glamour of their unattainable lifestyles. Filled with over-the-top parties, shopping sprees, private jets and elite vacations, it’s all horribly fascinating...