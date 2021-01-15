Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Serial killers, gangsters, art thieves, drugs and the Big Apple — what to stream this weekend BL PREMIUM

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix

Netflix offers yet another satisfying, if somewhat unnecessarily long, docuseries that feeds our insatiable morbid curiosity about evil men and their nefarious deeds. This time we’re in the underbelly of what seems like the sun-drenched halcyon days of 1980s Los Angeles, where a series of baffling murders and kidnappings wreaks terror on the city. It leads to a much-publicised and breathless search for an out-of-control killer, whose disdain for human life and delusional brutal violence threaten to tear apart the people and image of a city that briefly thought it was on top of the world...