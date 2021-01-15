Five things to watch this weekend
Serial killers, gangsters, art thieves, drugs and the Big Apple — what to stream this weekend
15 January 2021 - 05:07
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix
Netflix offers yet another satisfying, if somewhat unnecessarily long, docuseries that feeds our insatiable morbid curiosity about evil men and their nefarious deeds. This time we’re in the underbelly of what seems like the sun-drenched halcyon days of 1980s Los Angeles, where a series of baffling murders and kidnappings wreaks terror on the city. It leads to a much-publicised and breathless search for an out-of-control killer, whose disdain for human life and delusional brutal violence threaten to tear apart the people and image of a city that briefly thought it was on top of the world...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now