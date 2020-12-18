Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Moving life stories, glitz, shock and a fitting tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman — what to stream BL PREMIUM

The Prom — Netflix

Ryan Murphy assembles a star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and the ever-annoying James Corden for this brash, flashy and suitably over-the-top screen version of the Broadway musical. It’s about a group of musical-theatre actors who decide to champion the cause of a young Indiana high school student who has been denied permission to attend her prom because she wants to take her girlfriend. It’s executed well enough but there’s far too much glitz and very little substance, which ultimately makes it an expensively produced film version of a Broadway play that’s forgotten as soon as it’s over...