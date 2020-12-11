Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend BL PREMIUM

Room 2806: The Accusation — Netflix

It may now seem to be almost another era, but it was only seven years ago that the world’s media fixed on a hotel room in New York where the head of the IMF, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, was accused of sexual assault by hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo. The case ruined the career of the man known as DSK, once tipped to become the president of France, and threw up a host of ugly allegations against him. This is the story of what happened, who DSK was, and tries to understand why he did what he was accused of doing in Room 2806 of the Sofitel Hotel on May 14 2011...