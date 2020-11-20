Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Moving human experiences, natural wonders, Christmas cheer and post-apocalyptic survival — what to stream BL PREMIUM

Jingle Jangle — Netflix

Director David E Talbert’s simple but effective reimagining of the traditional joyful singing pleasures of the festive season through the eyes of previously marginalised black characters is a charming, stuffed festive stocking of enjoyment. It’s predictably full of sugary optimism but it’s all pulled off with a good dose of spirited adventure that’s hard not to be pulled in by and serves as an uplifting escapist coda to a mostly miserable year...