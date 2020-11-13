Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend BL PREMIUM

The Crown Season 4 — Netflix

Netflix’s visually lush saga of the trials and tribulations of the British royal family gets an injection of solid doses of dramatic tension with the introduction of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and prime minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). As the turbulent political changes of the 1980s begin to make their indelible mark on British society, they’re matched by the upheavals of the personal lives of the royals increasingly under the glare of tabloid scrutiny.