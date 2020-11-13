Five things to watch this weekend
13 November 2020 - 05:08
The Crown Season 4 — Netflix
Netflix’s visually lush saga of the trials and tribulations of the British royal family gets an injection of solid doses of dramatic tension with the introduction of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and prime minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). As the turbulent political changes of the 1980s begin to make their indelible mark on British society, they’re matched by the upheavals of the personal lives of the royals increasingly under the glare of tabloid scrutiny.
