Five things to watch this weekend
06 November 2020 - 05:05
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Amazon Prime Video
Sacha Baron Cohen puts on many new disguises in the return of the adventures of the hapless Kazakhstan correspondent in the gobsmacking irony-free, prejudiced packed landscape of Trump-era America. Its main plot may be a little sentimental and mawkish at times but there’s still plenty here to make you feel this really might be the end of the American empire as we know it.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now