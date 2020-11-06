Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend BL PREMIUM

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Amazon Prime Video

Sacha Baron Cohen puts on many new disguises in the return of the adventures of the hapless Kazakhstan correspondent in the gobsmacking irony-free, prejudiced packed landscape of Trump-era America. Its main plot may be a little sentimental and mawkish at times but there’s still plenty here to make you feel this really might be the end of the American empire as we know it.