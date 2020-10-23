Five things to watch this weekend
23 October 2020 - 05:07
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — Netflix
For more than five decades, British natural historian and television stalwart Sir David Attenborough has been the awestruck, excited and dedicated guide to the marvels of the natural world for millions of viewers across generations. As this short, sharp and hard not to be moved by breeze through his long career shows, he’s also been warning us that it wouldn’t last. Now as the countdown fast approaches for the end of life as we know it on Earth, Attenborough makes a valiant and hopefully not final effort to get us to do something about it.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now