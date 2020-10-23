Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend BL PREMIUM

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — Netflix

For more than five decades, British natural historian and television stalwart Sir David Attenborough has been the awestruck, excited and dedicated guide to the marvels of the natural world for millions of viewers across generations. As this short, sharp and hard not to be moved by breeze through his long career shows, he’s also been warning us that it wouldn’t last. Now as the countdown fast approaches for the end of life as we know it on Earth, Attenborough makes a valiant and hopefully not final effort to get us to do something about it.