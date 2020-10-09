Life / Arts & Entertainment Hollywood is turning to the printed word In a dark time for talent agencies that have suffered huge losses, books are providing a ray of light BL PREMIUM

Since the global pandemic sent us all into our homes this year, we’ve all had more time for more reading and watching streaming content. Hollywood executives and filmmakers have also had more time on their hands and they too have been using it to catch up on their reading.

As the reserves of what’s available to sate the appetite for streaming content, and because the planned return to cinemas for the release of blockbuster tent-pole films has been delayed, Hollywood is buying book rights as never before. Players such as the Creative Arts Agency (CAA) are reporting big increases in book rights sales.