Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Moving life stories, creepy chills, dystopian futures and prehistoric adventures — what to stream this weekend BL PREMIUM

Dick Johnson is Dead — Netflix

When documentary filmmaker and cinematographer Kirsten Johnson realised that her beloved psychiatrist father Dick was in noticeable physical decline and was going to die soon, she decided to enlist his help for this moving examination of the difficulties of facing up to the fact that our parents will die. Together, the daughter and father create a number of scenarios in which — thanks to the magic of film — Dick is able to die and come back to life, living as it were forever, at least on screen. Along this journey they both learn something about each other and the universal challenges of watching your parents age. Smart, funny and deeply human, it’s one of the most innovative and touching films about life, death and family you’re likely to ever see.